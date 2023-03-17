BTS’ Jimin Unleashes ‘Intense’ Solo Single ‘Set Me Free Pt.2’

Jimin’s solo career rumbles along with the new release, “Set Me Free Pt.2”.

After teasing it earlier in the week, the BTS star’s fresh song dropped at the stroke of midnight, via HYBE LABELS, marking the first cut lifted from his forthcoming debut solo album FACE.

Loaded with snapping hip-hop beats and Auto-Tuned vocals, “Set Me Free Pt.2” is accompanied with an appropriately flashy music video.

Helmed by Oui Kim, Jimin is the center of the attention, and at the heart of the action, as dozens of dancers glide their way through gloriously choreographed drama.

“First, we tried to focus on the performance and express the really intense vibe of the song,” explains Jimin in an interview with Consequence on the new song and forthcoming album.

“The key point was freedom — and actually, we were drinking at the time. This is the last track on the album; the last of the emotions. It’s very intense, so I wanted to announce a ‘Jimin solo’ in an impactful way.”

FACE is due out March 24. On the same day, Jimin will also share the music video for second single “Like Crazy,” which was co-written by his BTS bandmate RM.

Most recently, Jimin scored his first solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100 by joining Taeyang for the BIGBANG member’s new single “Vibe.” Earlier this month, the K-pop idol gave ARMY an early present by uploading his solo tracks “Promise” and “Christmas Love” to streaming services for the very first time. (The two songs had previously only been available to stream on the official BTS Soundcloud or YouTube accounts.)

Watch “Set Me Free Pt.2” in full below.