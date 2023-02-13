BTS‘ Jimin Says Solo Album Dropping Soon: ’I’m Currently Preparing Lots of Things’

BTS‘ Jimin is getting ready to finally unleash his solo debut. In a Weverse stream on Friday, the K-pop superstar revealed that he’s planning to drop his first solo collection next month. In a translation of the chat provided by Soompi, Jimin said, “I think the album I’ve been working on is going to drop in around March. I’m currently preparing lots of things that I can do together with you guys around that time. I’m planning lots of different kinds of things we can do to have fun together and enjoy ourselves, so I think you can safely look forward to it.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news BTS Jimin See latest videos, charts and news

Jimin is riding high at the moment thanks to his hit collaboration with Big Bang’s Taeyang, “Vibe,” which recently gave each singer their first Hot 100 solo hit when the song debuted at No. 76 on the Jan. 28-date chart.

In the midst of BTS’ current pause, during which the group’s seven members are either releasing solo material or preparing to enter the South Korean military for their mandatory service stint, Jimin is gearing up to to be the latest band member to drop a solo album. At press time a spokesperson for Jimin confirmed that the untitled album is due out next month and said more information will be announced soon.

To date, Jimin has released the solo songs “Lie” (2016), “Intro: Serendipity” (2017), “Filter” (2020) and his 2022 collaboration with Ha Sung-woon on the Our Blues soundtrack song, “With You.” So far, J-Hope, Jin and RM have released solo music, with Suga, Jung Kook and V all saying they are also planning to break out with as-yet-unscheduled solo collections.