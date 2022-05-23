BTS’ Jimin Calls ARMY His ‘Friends’ in ‘Proof’ Inspiration Video

BTS‘ anthology album Proof is almost here.

In celebration of the record, which marks the superstar K-pop group’s ninth anniversary, members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jungkook, V, and Jimin have been getting personal with their fans about their inspirations for the upcoming anthology and why they chose certain songs for the album. On Wednesday (May 18), Jimin melted our collective hearts by dedicating his inspiration video to the affectionate and dedicated ARMY.

“I wanted ‘Filter’ and ‘Friends’ to be included in this album,” he says in the clip. “I wanted to live up to ARMY’s expectations and show them many different sides of myself. And I still have many different colors left to share. I might have come across as being colorless instead of colorful if I’d accommodated myself to other people’s ideas without having a distinct hue of my own. But my ‘Friends’ — the members and ARMY — were always there to help me remind myself of what my essence is and keep myself centered. You are my proof.”

Both “Filter” and “Friends” were originally included on BTS’ 2020 album, Map of the Soul: 7, which debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated March 7, 2020, and also featured Halsey collaboration, “Boy With Luv.”

Proof is set for release on June 10, and will consist of a three-CD set of previously unreleased tracks and demos, their biggest hits and deep cuts from their discography. The anthology will also include three completely new tracks, including upcoming lead single “Yet to Come.” The song will drop two days ahead of the full album, on June 8.

