BTS‘ Jimin Announces First Solo Album, ’FACE’

BTS‘ Jimin announced details about his upcoming first solo album, FACE, on Tuesday (Feb. 21). The news about the collection, due out on March 24, was accompanied by a 35-second video featuring ambient music and a series of water droplets spinning out ripples on the surface of water that eventually form the album’s title.

In a Weverse post featuring additional details, the solo effort is described as being about “Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist.” The pre-order date for the collection begins at 9 p.m. ET. on Wednesday (Feb. 22). At press time no tracklist or initial single had been announced.

Jimin’s first full-length solo album will follow on the heels of his hit single with fellow K-pop singer TAEYANG of BIG BANG, “Vibe,” which recently gave both stars their first visit to the Billboard Hot 100. To date, Jimin has released the solo songs “Lie” and “Serendipity,” as well as the song “With You'” from the soundtrack to the TvN drama Our Blues.

The announcement was the latest from the K-pop superstars in the midst of their hiatus, during which each member has embarked on their own solo ventures. So far, J-Hope has released the album/documentary Jack in the Box, Suga has announced the dates for his first solo tour, RM dropped his debut album, Indigo, Jin collaborated on “The Astronaut” single with Coldplay, Jung Kook teamed with Charlie Puth on the song “Left and Right” and V starred in the reality show In the Soop: Friendcation.

Check out the album prevew below.