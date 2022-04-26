Big Hit Explains BTS’ Jimin’s Apartment Seizure Was the Result of Paperwork Snafu

A paperwork snafu was behind the seizure of BTS member Jimin’s Seoul apartment earlier this year. According to a statement from the K-pop supergroup’s handlers it was basically their fault. “BIGHIT MUSIC mistakenly omitted some mails while processing mails arriving at the artists’ apartment,” read the mea culpa shared with Billboard on Tuesday morning (April 26).

Explore See latest videos, charts and news BTS Jimin See latest videos, charts and news

“Due to his tight overseas schedule and extended period of rest since the end of last year, Jimin was not aware of the overdue payment. Upon acknowledging the case, he paid the full amount of arrears and the case is now closed. We sincerely apologize to the artist and fans for causing concerns.”

According to reports in South Korean media, the National Health Insurance Service seized Jimin’s apartment in Seoul on Jan. 25 after the singer allegedly did not pay his health insurance premiums; the singer reportedly bought the apartment for around $4.7 million in May 2021.

Jimin reportedly got four notices about the impending seizure by registered mail during the time that the apartment was temporarily seized, with the seizure eventually lifted on April 22 after the overdue health premiums were paid off.

Jimin took center stage last week when he was joined by band mate Jungkook for the newest episode of the band’s The BTS Recipe cooking and education series. In the ep, Jimin and Jungkook try their hand at mouth-watering gimbap, a Korean dish made with cooked rice, along with a variety of vegetables, fish and meats all rolled up in dried sheets of seaweed and served in delicious, bite-sized slices.

Between some playful banter and debates over ingredients, the duo ended up nailing the recipe, and later enjoyed their snack while riding around in the car. BTS recently confirmed that their new album will drop on June 10.