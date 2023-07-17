BTS’ J-Hope Releasing Physical Edition of ‘Jack in the Box’ Album With Live Lollapalooza Tracks

Though BTS‘ J-Hope is in the midst of his mandatory military service, the singer is still giving ARMY something to talk about, and listen to. BIGHIT Music announced on Monday morning (July 17) that a year after its initial release, Hope’s solo debut, Jack in the Box, will be released in a physical version on August 18.

Jack in the Box (HOPE Edition) will feature the original album tracks, along with three new live recordings from Hope’s history-making performance at Lollapalooza in 2022 in Chicago, as well as two instrumental tracks. According to a release, the physical album will also include new concept photos and a number of other “special components.”

At press time the full track listing had not yet been announced.

Back in April, J-Hope’s bandmates gave him an emotional send-off to celebrate his entry into mandatory South Korean military bootcamp to fulfill the country’s 18-month service requirement. Suga, RM, Jung Kook, Jimin and V showed up at the drop-off location to send the rapper off and lift his spirits, lightening the mood by making some playful comments about JH’s new buzz cut.

While JH serves his country, ARMY got another chance to spend time with him last month when a solo documentary, j-hope IN THE BOX, was released to theaters worldwide as part of the k-pop group’s 10th anniversary celebration. A description of the film said it would give viewers, “a close look at the creative process of the artist during the album’s preparation process, as well as front row seats to j-hope’s epic 2022 Lollapalooza performance and the Jack In The Box listening party.”

J-Hope made history last August when he became the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage at a major Ameican music festival.