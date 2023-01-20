BTS‘ J-Hope Doc ’J-Hope in the Box’ Due Out Soon on Disney+

A documentary chronicling BTS star J-Hope‘s solo adventures, J-Hope in the Box, is set to debut on Disney+ and Weverse on Feb. 17. The HYBE Original doc will shine a light on the singer’s activities outside the global superstars’ bubble, focusing on the making of his first solo album, Jack in the Box, featuring unreleased, behind-the-scenes footage of “every footstep he took during approximately 200 days of his journey,” according to a release announcing the project.

Among the scenes ARMY will get to see in the doc are glimpses of a private listening party and J-Hope’s groundbreaking slot as the first Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza. To date, the partnership between The Walt Disney Co. and HYBE has produced the 4K concert movie, BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage, as well as the reality travel show In the Soup: Friendcation.

J-Hope was the first member of BTS — which also includes Jung Kook, Suga, Jimin, Jin, RM and V — to break out solo with a full-length solo album with Jack in the midst of the group’s ongoing hiatus during which each man is focusing on solo projects.

Before the doc drops, you can get your hands on a piece of Hope at the upcoming MusiCares Charity Relief Auction on Feb. 5, which will take place following that night’s 65th annual Grammy Awards. Along with lots featuring a Taylor Swift guitar and Eminem sneakers, bids will be open for an outfit worn by J-Hope during his debut solo album photo shoot for Jack in the Box, which includes a black jumpsuit, buckle belt, a black cotton t-shirt and black ribbed bunny ear beanie pegged to bring in between $2,000-$4,000; the ensemble was worn by J-Hope for the “concept photos” for the album track “MORE.”