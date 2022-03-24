BTS’ J-Hope Tests Positive For COVID-19

BTS‘ J-Hope is resting up after testing positive for COVID-19.

The K-pop star visited a hospital Wednesday (March 23) with a sore throat, and, after taking a PCR test, was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, reads a statement from BigHit Music.

J-Hope is fully-vaxxed, currently has “no symptoms other than a sore throat,” and is undergoing treatment at home while under quarantine, the statement adds.

When he’s out and about, the singer should return to active duties next month, reps say. Which means J-Hope should be fit in time for BTS’ sold-out Permission To Dance On Stage – Las Vegas concerts.

There’s additional good news for ARMY: Except for J-Hope, all BTS members are in good health and not presenting with “special symptoms.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news BTS J-Hope See latest videos, charts and news

“We will do our best to support J-Hope so that he can recover his health as soon as possible, considering the health and safety of the artist as our top priority,” notes BigHit Music in its official statement via Weverse. “In addition, we will faithfully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the quarantine authorities.”

Related Los Angeles County Dropping Vaccine Proof for Indoor Mega Events

As previously reported, the pop phenom will headline the nearly 65,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, across four April dates.

Also, the in-person live broadcast event “LIVE PLAY in LAS VEGAS” will be held at nearby MGM Grand Garden Arena for all four days.

The concert will also be streamed online on the last day of the tour on April 16.

Read the full statement on J-Hope below.

Hello.

This is Big Hit Music.

We would like to inform you about BTS member J-Hope’s COVID-19 confirmation.

J-Hope had a sore throat, so he visited the hospital on the 23rd (Wednesday) and had a PCR test.

J-Hope has completed the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and currently has no symptoms other than a sore throat, and is self-isolating and receiving treatment at home.

Except for J-Hope, BTS members currently do not have any special symptoms.

J-Hope will join the scheduled schedule next month after the completion of home treatment.

We will do our best to support J-Hope so that he can recover his health as soon as possible, considering the health and safety of the artist as our top priority. In addition, we will faithfully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the quarantine authorities.

thank you.