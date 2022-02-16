ARMY Shower BTS’ J-Hope With Birthday Treats, From Ice Sculptures to Billboards

J-Hope of BTS poses for photographers during a press conference to introduce their new album "BE" on Nov. 20, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea.

Forget cards and socks, ARMY went all out this week to celebrate BTS member J-Hope’s 28th birthday. The singer born Jung Hoseok, turns 28 on Friday (Feb. 18) and the band’s dedicated fans are making sure he knows he’s loved by making donations in his name, creating original works of art, erecting billboards and carving up ice sculptures in his honor.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news BTS J-Hope See latest videos, charts and news

As reported by Bandwagon, Hope Day is a big deal, with tributes going up from Kyrgyzstan to Seoul, China and New York, including a number of donations to charities supporting underprivileged children, the environment and abused animals. Check out some of the most creative tributes below.

Ice Sculptures

Fans in Ukraine made an icy image of J-Hope lit up with disco lights.

Hoseok is the First Artist in the world to have an ice sculpture (tiny tan Hobi) to celebrate his birthday, this wonderful project was made possible by @btsukrprojects 🥰🥳 #JHOPE pic.twitter.com/GTXanz20f0 — j-hope daily™ #Hobiuary ♡ (@thehobiprint) February 14, 2022

Tributes near the HYBE headquarters in Seoul

Near the HQ of the band’s label there were dozens of posters, cakes, rooms filled with J-Hope memorabilia and cup towers.

So many Hoseok birthday projects near HYBE building, i hope Hobi sees all these love for him😭🥺pic.twitter.com/NWSoPoGcPu — j-hope daily™ #Hobiuary ♡ (@thehobiprint) February 14, 2022

So many billboards

From Times Square in New York to Kyrgyzstan and Seoul — including the Joy Dance Academy where J-Hope studied, the singer’s face was plastered all over.

#JHOPE 'S fan plus birthday ad on new York times Square is up and it will be there till 19/02 🥺 pic.twitter.com/zgqFWobnzm — 𝓡_𝓞_𝓞 ⁷🐬🐋 (@R_o_o_O2) February 14, 2022

Hoseok’s birthday project ad near Joy Dance Academy (former dance academy he studied) in Gwangju ~ #JHOPE pic.twitter.com/n8JpLsNWAe — j-hope daily™ #Hobiuary ♡ (@thehobiprint) February 15, 2022

#JHOPE will have birthday media ad in tsum mall Bishkek Kyrgyzstan,the screen in 30M High (5 floors),4M wide 😭🤍pic.twitter.com/1atpzTwwPD — 𝓡_𝓞_𝓞 ⁷🐬🐋 (@R_o_o_O2) February 13, 2022

Online parties for ARMY

A streaming party special is slated to take place on Thursday (Feb. 17)

Streaming Party special j-hope 's Birthday 🥳💕 Save the date :

Kamis, 17 Februari 2022 | 19.00 WIB RT TO SPREAD ~ pic.twitter.com/N3CT1p1PW1 — kya 𖥸 | hobirthday 🎂 (@kingshadowtae) February 16, 2022

Special hashtags

On Friday morning ARMY are encouraged to helps a series of hashtags trend in J-Hope’s honor, including #/OurFebruaryMiracle, #/OurEternalHope and #/uarourhope, among others.

[𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝟒] 𝐉-𝐇𝐎𝐏𝐄 𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 #⃣𝑩𝒊𝒓𝒕𝒉𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝑯𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒕𝒂𝒈𝒔 On February 18th KST, join us in celebrating j-hope’s birthday by using these hashtags as we spread love and appreciation for #jhope, the best gift ever born to this world! 🥺🎉 (Thread) pic.twitter.com/qzjd2YNp9F — J-HOPE GLOBAL UNION¹¹⁹ 🌎 #Hobiuary 🥳 (@jhopeGlobaI) February 12, 2022

At 12 AM KST on February 18th, we will be trending the following hashtags to celebrate j-hope’s birthday: #/uarourhope #/HopeRightHere #/OurFebruaryMiracle #/PrideOfGwangjuDay #/OurEternalHope (@BTS_twt) pic.twitter.com/3oSTKdCgr1 — BTS Hashtags⁷ (@BangtanTrends) February 16, 2022

Charitable Donations

ARMY are ponying up to support a number of causes in Hope’s honor, from a non-profit dance school for youth in Cape Town, South Africa to a coral re-planting project, a New Zealand animal abuse organization and a Mexican charity for children fighting cancer.

Celebrating Hobi's bday with #WhatHopeCanDo, a 5-day campaign to support What Dance Can Do (WDCD), a non-profit org in Cape Town that uses dance to make a life-changing impact in the lives of kids and young adults. Donate: https://t.co/1kcKzUjbOC pic.twitter.com/e3A1JVwXa7 — One in an ARMY⁷ 💜 Charity Project (@OneInAnARMY) February 13, 2022

🌊 HOBI’s CORAL REEF 🌊 To celebrate the birthday of our sunshine, J-hope, we opened this donation project to help the NGO that planted corals able to planted and save the corals that are in danger/almost extinct. 🗓: Feb 13 – Feb 17 Any amount is appreciated! 💜@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/ia1JHC0Jb9 — BTS Malaysia ARMY⁷ (@MY_btsarmy) February 13, 2022

Kiā ora ARMYs! To celebrate Hobi & Yoongi’s Birthdays 🎂, we have organised a fundraising project in support of @HUHANZ, an organisation commited to help & stamp out animal abuse in New Zealand 🐕 🔸To donate: https://t.co/igGB3U9RfB For more details, pls see poster👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/6wvoIhQ0HI — BTS New Zealand⁷ 🇳🇿 (@BTSKiwiArmy) February 14, 2022

To celebrate #JHOPE's birthday Mexican fanbase made a donation under Hoseok's name to cover the expenses for the children fighting Cancer under the slogan “your smile makes magic”🥺 pic.twitter.com/hJfO3NgJVb — 𝓡_𝓞_𝓞 ⁷🐬🐋 (@R_o_o_O2) February 15, 2022

Art installations and homemade banners

From ice sculptures to giant glowing spelling out the singer’s name and bright homemade banners, the love was everywhere.

Wahhhhh!!!! It’s so amazing!!! Thank you so much for doing this for our hobi!!! How amazing is this! I will take the long way to work to see this from now on. It’s located in Sinchon! 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺💜💜💜💜

Thank you @J_hopeBarChina #제이홉 #HOBIUARY #jhope pic.twitter.com/FDpM8VJYDW — Sope🌞World🍇 (@gotjams13) February 13, 2022

Due to a lack of J-Hope birthday banners/layouts, I tried to create some myself. Feel free to use them if you like them.#HOBI #JHOPE #bts pic.twitter.com/3GwDhiYULq — Aria⁷ (@Aria_doodles) February 14, 2022

A global Polaroid event

As part of an appreciation project, some ARMY members are encouraging their peers to get #jhope trending on IG by making and sharing their Polaroid shots as b-day presents.