ARMY Shower BTS’ J-Hope With Birthday Treats, From Ice Sculptures to Billboards

Jung Hoseok turns 28 this week.

J-Hope, BTS
J-Hope of BTS poses for photographers during a press conference to introduce their new album "BE" on Nov. 20, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea. Lee Jin-man/AP/Shutterstock

Forget cards and socks, ARMY went all out this week to celebrate BTS member J-Hope’s 28th birthday. The singer born Jung Hoseok, turns 28 on Friday (Feb. 18) and the band’s dedicated fans are making sure he knows he’s loved by making donations in his name, creating original works of art, erecting billboards and carving up ice sculptures in his honor.

As reported by Bandwagon, Hope Day is a big deal, with tributes going up from Kyrgyzstan to Seoul, China and New York, including a number of donations to charities supporting underprivileged children, the environment and abused animals. Check out some of the most creative tributes below.

Ice Sculptures

Fans in Ukraine made an icy image of J-Hope lit up with disco lights.

Tributes near the HYBE headquarters in Seoul

Near the HQ of the band’s label there were dozens of posters, cakes, rooms filled with J-Hope memorabilia and cup towers.

So many billboards

From Times Square in New York to Kyrgyzstan and Seoul — including the Joy Dance Academy where J-Hope studied, the singer’s face was plastered all over.

Online parties for ARMY

A streaming party special is slated to take place on Thursday (Feb. 17)

Special hashtags

On Friday morning ARMY are encouraged to helps a series of hashtags trend in J-Hope’s honor, including #/OurFebruaryMiracle, #/OurEternalHope and #/uarourhope, among others.

Charitable Donations

ARMY are ponying up to support a number of causes in Hope’s honor, from a non-profit dance school for youth in Cape Town, South Africa to a coral re-planting project, a New Zealand animal abuse organization and a Mexican charity for children fighting cancer.

Art installations and homemade banners

From ice sculptures to giant glowing spelling out the singer’s name and bright homemade banners, the love was everywhere.

A global Polaroid event

As part of an appreciation project, some ARMY members are encouraging their peers to get #jhope trending on IG by making and sharing their Polaroid shots as b-day presents.

