‘The Late Show’ Has Perfect Solution For Filling the BTS Gap During Band’s ‘Hiatus’

We’re all feeling it. The sting of what BTS first called a “hiatus” has sent the K-pop world into a tailspin. And while the good news is that we can expect solo projects from the members of the septet in the meantime, that still leaves the world with a void where the the biggest boy band on the planet used to be.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Backstreet Boys BTS See latest videos, charts and news

Cue some relief from The Late Show. In the cold open to the Wednesday night (June 15) episode, Stephen Colbert’s crack team of experts set up a jokey bit about who might be able to step into the breach amid clips of TV talking heads fretting about the “end of an era.”

Which was the perfect opportunity to suggest another choreo-core act that might be able to “fill the boy band void.” Which band did the Late Show writers lean into? “Backstreet’s Back again!” a cheesy announcer said in a voiceover kicking off the bit, which then cut to stock footage of a group of senior citizens playing dancing and singing enthusiastically to the Backstreet Boys’ 1997 smash “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).”

Only the late-night team of writers updated the lyrics to account for the fact that the Boys’ average age is 46.2 at this point. “Our knees are throbby … yeah,” they sang as the gramps band busted some moves. “We’re a bit wobbly/ We’re still Backstreet backing/ Again!”

After BTS revealed their break during the ninth anniversary FESTA dinner on Tuesday, ARMY promised that they are here #FOREVER for RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook even as the news caused the stock of their parent company HYBE to plummet, and RM rushed to assure fans that “this is never the end” and that the group has always been open to talking about BTS’ future “in the long term.”

Watch the Late Night bit below.