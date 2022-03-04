BTS Earns Three New Social Media Guinness World Records

(L-R) Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V of BTS perform onstage during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles.

BTS is adding some more records to their already impressive career.

Thanks to the loyal ARMY and pop fans worldwide, the boy band collected three new social media records in the last month, according to Guinness World Records’ official website. BTS now boasts the record for most followers on Instagram for a music group. As of February 2022, they reached 60,151,959 followers on the social media platform.

The group broke their own record for the feat. In April 2021, BTS had broken the record with the staggering number of 40,220,226. More specifically, BTS member V secured two of his own records in just five hours.

In December 2021, V notched the record for the fastest time to reach 1 million followers on Instagram, which was just 43 minutes. In 4 hours and 52 minutes, he earned the record for the fastest time to reach 10 million followers on the platform.

BTS’ social media records don’t stop there. They also now hold the title of most followers for a music group on both TikTok and Twitter. The boys’ TikTok account has 45.7 million followers, while their Twitter page has 44,167,059 followers.

On Twitter, the title was previously held by One Direction, who had 31,747,631 followers in 2017.

BTS are no strangers to Guinness World Records, as they hold more than 25 titles under their belts — including a number of records on Billboard‘s charts. See our full list of BTS’ records here.

Most recently, “Butter” spent 18 weeks in the No. 1 position on Billboard‘s Digital Singles chart, tying their own single “Dynamite” for most weeks on the chart. As of Dec. 13, 2021, BTS now has the most cumulative weeks at No. on the chart, beating out Taylor Swift.