BTS Talk Grammys, Turn up the Energy For ‘Permission to Dance’ on ‘Corden’: Watch

When BTS is in the house, you always have permission to dance.

On Tuesday night (Nov. 23), the K-pop superstars stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden for a power-packed performance of “Permission to Dance,” a song which blasted to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its release in July.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook showed off their best moves on a soundstage surrounded by digital images of all the goods stuff in urban life, from technicolor graffiti, balloons and bright flowers.

If the lads look like they were celebrating, they had every right. Just hours earlier, the septet scored a Grammy Award nomination — their second — for best pop duo/group performance. ARMY (and pretty much everyone else) figures they deserve more.

Watch below.

The pop phenom also stuck around for a chat with the late-night show’s host, their first in two years. After the studio audience’s screams died down, Corden was made to eat some humble pie about some ropey old comments made regarding BTS’ fanbase. After his groveling apology, Corden asked if he was still Papa Mochi. Apparently, yes. Yes he is.

BTS also talked about their awards streak, life in the fast lane, stage fright and more.

Watch below.