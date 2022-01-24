BTS’ 10 Funniest Moments

Since debuting in 2013, BTS has become a huge global success, topping Billboard charts, breaking Guinness World Records and making Billboard Boxscore history. Throughout it all, the seven-member group — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — continues to steal ARMY’s hearts with a playful sense of humor.

Here are 10 moments where the group truly let their comedic abilities shine.

1. Jin’s accidental viral hit

As a surprise gift to the BTS ARMY for his Dec. 4 birthday in 2021, the oldest member of the band dropped a special performance video titled “Super Tuna” that became an accidental viral hit. The Trot-style track, which was written, produced, and performed by Jin, is all about his desire to catch a tuna fish while fishing. Since its release, the song went viral in multiple countries and even inspired a dance known as the #SuperTunaChallenge. An embarrassed Jin took to the fan site WeVerse and begged fans not to make the song more of a success. Despite his pleas, the song ended up making its debut on the Billboard Hot Trending Song Chart, where it currently sits at No. 12.

2. BTS’ crosswalk concert on Corden

The group took to the Los Angeles streets for a concert on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Though a lot of the appearance is scripted, it is still filled with some hilarious and memorable one-liners. In one part of the video James Corden attempts to sell actual sticks of butter to the audience in honor of their Hot 100 No. 1 “Butter.” In response to this Suga hilariously quips, “One of us should’ve told James the song is not literally about butter.”

3. BTS as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Alongside unique music videos, incredible award show performances and memorable interview appearances, the BTS ARMY also get to enjoy behind the scenes footage of the members’ dance practices. In a special filmed for Halloween 2017, fans get to laugh and ogle as BTS practice their track “GO (GOGO)” while dressed as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The members play a game of rock-paper-scissors to decide who will be Snow White. V loses and must take on the role of the Disney princess, while the other band members happily dance as his dwarfs.

4. BTS cringing at compliments from one another

In a talk show special titled Let’s BTS, the seven bandmates have a roundtable talk where things get a little sentimental. However, with BTS being BTS, even in times like these the boys remain as funny as ever as the members cringe while professing their adoration for one another. In one part where Jimin expresses his love for Suga with a simple “I love you,” Suga visibly cringes as the other members erupt into laughter. RM comments, “did we not receive enough love growing up?”

5. Jimin Cheating on Jimmy Fallon’s Subway Olympics

In promotion for their 2020 album Map of the Soul:7, the BTS members made their rounds on several American late night shows. For one appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host had the boys compete in a game of Subway Olympics. In one of the games, titled the Post-It Challenge, the members and the host split into two teams of four and tried to put as many Post-Its on one team member as possible in 15 seconds. Even though time had run out and the other team had begun to count their Post-It notes, Jimin continued cheating for his team by placing more Post-Its on Jungkook. When it came time to count for their team, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope and Suga’s team won because of Jimin’s under-the-radar antics.

6. Chaotic dancing

In an interview from an Ask Anything Chat, a fan asked the group for their favorite lyric from their Hot 100 No. 1 “Dynamite.” In response, each member chaotically broke out into song, each singing different parts of the hit. The result of this is absolute mayhem with the members overlapping each other without missing a beat.

7. Run BTS

No list chronicling BTS’ funniest moments would be complete without mentioning their iconic variety show, Run BTS. In each episode the members take on a different task: some consist of them playing games, some show them learning a new skill, but in true BTS fashion, the members approach each task as playfully as possible. From donning silly outfits to clumsy falls to betraying each other for a gift card, it’s no wonder that the show is a fan favorite.

8. Goofing around in the “Butter” remixes

Even while showing their mega pop star sides, the BTS boys can’t seem to quell the humor they naturally possess. For “Butter,” the Bangtan boys released a few hilarious versions where fans are treated to incredible performances of their summer track, as well as funny hats, goofy dance moves and other silly moments.

9. Jungkook and V giggling and endlessly spinning on a merry-go-round

On the set of their 2021 FESTA photoshoot to commemorate eight years as a band, the boys sport stylish pastel outfits that make Jin and RM feel like Teletubbies. As if that wasn’t funny enough, the latter part of the video sees V and Jungkook spinning and giggling endlessly on a merry-go-round that RM jokingly dubs “motion sickness.”

10. Photobombing

Speaking of photoshoots, it seems hard for the BTS members to get through one without some laughs. In the clips below Jin can be seen photobombing both Jimin and RM during two different shoots by throwing his shoes and clothes as well as just jumping into the shot while the other members pose for their photos. Both RM and Jimin can’t help but smile at Jin’s teasing.