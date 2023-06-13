BTS Celebrates 10th Anniversary With ‘Take Two’ Live Performance: Watch

Multiplatinum-selling Grammy-nominated K-pop phenomenon BTS is celebrating its tenth anniversary, and to commemorate the milestone, the Bangtan Boys on Tuesday (June 13) gifted fans a live performance music video for their latest single “Take Two,” which they released last week (June 9) in celebration of their anniversary.

Decked out in a fashionable collection of pastel sweaters and jackets, BTS delivered a heartfelt rendition of “Take Two” that emphasized their chemistry as bandmates as well as their collective vocal ability. In the music video, the group alternated between sitting and standing in front of a wall cast in gorgeous purple light, the group’s signature color. “Need you here tonight/ Oh, we young forever,” Jung Kook crooned in the song’s outro.

BTS also treated fans to individual “focus” clips that feature cropped footage specifically highlighting each of the group’s seven members.

“Take Two” serves as BTS’ second musical release of the year; on May 12, the boys released “The Planet,” a single for the Bastions soundtrack. “Take Two” is just one part of a massive celebration to commemorate BTS’ longevity. The BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA will kick off on June 17 in Seoul, South Korea. The event, which will be open to the public and held on Yeouido, is set to turn the entire country purple — from Dongdaemun Design Plaza to the Lotte World Tower.

Since the group’s arrival on the music scene a decade ago, BTS has become a dominant musical act. They have earned six No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including the Grammy-nominated singles “Dynamite” and “Butter.” On the Billboard 200, the group has scored six No. 1 titles in just five years.

Check out the “Take Two” live performance video above