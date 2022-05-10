×
BTS Reveals CD 3 Tracklist for ‘Proof’ Anthology Album: See It Here

'Proof' is scheduled to arrive on June 10.

BTS
BTS at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Brian Friedman for Variety

The final tracklist from BTS‘ forthcoming anthology album Proof  is here. The group shared the set of 14 songs that will  appear on CD three of the anthology via their social media accounts on Tuesday (May 10).

The third CD of the release delves into BTS’ process and as such, holds multiple demo versions of their songs. Each member of the group will get a dedicated demo of their own on the CD — RM with “Young Forever,”  V with “Spring Day,” J-hope with “DNA,” Jin with “Epiphany,” Suga with “Seesaw” and Jungkook with “Still With You.” Jimin’s track with Suga, the fan favorite “Tony Montana,” will also be featured on the disc.

According to the press release, this third CD is dedicated to ARMY, and also includes unreleased tracks “Young Love” and “Quotation Marks.” Also on the disc is “For Youth,” which the release describes as a song that expresses BTS’ “affection and gratitude to their fans.”

The tracklists for CDs one and two for Proof were revealed on Monday, May 9. CD one included a large portion of BTS’ Billboard Hot 100 chart entries such as “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey, “DNA,” “ON,”  and “IDOL,” as well as No. 1 singles “Dynamite” and “Butter” and anthology album lead single, “Yet to Come.” The second disc highlights deeper cuts from BTS’ discography, such as “Her,” “Filter,” “Stay” and “Moon.”

Proof is being released as a celebration of BTS’ ninth anniversary this year. Big Hit Music, the group’s management company, said in an earlier  statement,  “The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their endeavors…The anthology album Proof that consists of three CDs includes many different tracks — including three all-new tracks — that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past present and future of BTS.”

Proof will arrive June 10, and is available to pre-order via BTS’ Weverse shop function. See the full tracklist for CDs one, two and three of BTS’ Proof below.

