BTS Dishes ‘Butter’ on ‘Late Late Show’: Watch

After several years of world-domination, BTS is all set for a hard-earned break to replenish the creative juices and recharge the batteries.

But before the lads find a beach and chill out, there’s work to be done.

The K-pop phenomenon are regular guests on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and they stopped by once again on Wednesday (Dec. 8), this time to help celebrate its 1,000 episode.

What better way to bring up four-figures of late-night TV than dishing out the full spread of “Butter?”

On this occasion, there was little in the way of theatrics. Just a dancefloor, with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook lighting it up for a performance of their chart-topping hit.

It’s been another busy week for BTS, who won three People’s Choice Awards, including song and music video of 2021 for — you guessed it — “Butter.”

“Butter” absolutely creamed the charts this year, which which time it completed a ten-week run atop the Billboard Hot 100.

The septet this week announced they’ll take a break following the completion of their scheduled upcoming events, which include the BTS Permission To Dance On Stage shows and the Jingle Ball Tour.

Watch their latest late-night TV performance below.