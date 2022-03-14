BTS Smash Box Office Records With Massive ‘Permission to Dance on Stage: Seoul’ Screenings

BTS wrapped-up their epic three-night stand of “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul” shows on Sunday night (March 13), capping a three-day, in-person extravaganza that was seen by 45,000 in-person fans. The second night of the run — titled “BTS Permission to Dance On Stage – Seoul: Live Viewing,” was beamed live to cinemas around the world, which, according to a release from HYBE was screened in 3,711 theaters in 75 countries/regions, with approximately 1.4 million viewers total reported at sell-outs across the world.

According to HYBE, a total of 2.46 million people viewed the entire three-concert run, with the seven-member K-pop superstars blasting through 20 songs on Sunday night, including such favorites as: “ON,” “Black Swan,” “DOPE,” “DNA,” “FAKE LOVE,” “Life Goes On,” “Dynamite,” “IDOL” and “Butter.” They mixed up the set list for each gig and the final one also included the tracks “Spring Day” and “We are Bulletproof: the Eternal.”

“These three days have been like miracles,” the group said in a statement. “After a month, after a year and even in the far future, we will always be waiting for you.” Before performing the final song on Sunday, “Permission to Dance,” they told ARMY, “Our last song will be complete with you. Wherever you are, dance with us with your body and in your hearts.” The March 10 and 13 dates were streamed live online for members of the ARMY who could not attend in-person.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Saturday night’s (March 12) screening did $6.9 million in North America to become the top-grossing live cinema event of all time, thanks to Trafalgar Releasing booking the concert into 800 theaters. The global tally was even larger, an eye-popping $32.6 million, with numbers expected to grow as final box office figures are tallied.

Despite the title, some of the $35 “Live Viewing” experiences, including those in North America, were not actually live but tape-delayed due to the time difference.

Because of COVID-19 protocols, each concert in Seoul was limited to a maximum of 15,000 people per show and rules included no chanting, shouting, or standing up in the venue throughout the events. Fans were instead encouraged to clap or use clappers or the official ARMY Bomb light sticks to cheer the septet on.

Last fall, BTS hosted a mini-residency at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, where tickets for all four nights sold out immediately and notched the biggest ever Billboard Boxscore in California. According to Billboard Boxscore, the 2021 SoFi Stadium run grossed a mammoth $33.3 million with 214,000 tickets sold.

The group recently added additional shows to their upcoming “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Las Vegas,” which will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Sin City on April 8, 9, 15 and 16. The in-person live broadcast event, “Live Play in Las Vegas,” will be available at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on all four show nights and the final night will also be live streamed.