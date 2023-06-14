BTS Take Fans ‘Beyond The Story’ With New Book

BTS is turning the page with Beyond The Story, a special book to mark the K-pop superstars’ 10th anniversary.

Beyond The Story : 10-Year Record Of BTS is slated for release July 9, to coincide with “ARMY day,” and unwraps around interviews with BTS, according to BigHit Music.

The book “demonstrates their effort, hardship, and growth starting from the band’s first gathering to becoming the 21st century pop icons,” reads a statement. “The changes and progress in the K-pop industry are also discussed in it.”

To build the buzz, BigHit Music shares an official trailer which breaks down the band’s journey in seven chapters: “Seoul”, “Why We Exist”, “Love, Hate, Army”, “Inside Out”, “A Flight That Never Lands”, “The World Of BTS” and “We Are”.

Watch to the end and you’ll spot seven glowing lines, symbolizing the seven-strong band — RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.

The book will be published in 23 languages including Korean, English, with pre-orders now open.

Beyond The Story gives fans something tangible to remember the lads by, news of which arrives during a burst of activity.

To celebrate their milestone 10th anniversary, the Bangtan Boys gifted ARMY a live performance music video on Tuesday, June 13 for their latest single “Take Two,” which dropped last week. “Take Two” serves as BTS’ second musical release of the year; on May 12, the lads released “The Planet,” a single for the Bastions soundtrack.

Also, the BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA will kick off on Saturday, June 17 in Seoul, South Korea. The event, which will be open to the public and held on Yeouido, is set to turn the entire country purple — from Dongdaemun Design Plaza to the Lotte World Tower.

Since exploding out the blocks a decade ago, BTS has emerged as one of the most popular groups of their generation. Along the way, they’ve smashed records and earned six No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including the Grammy-nominated singles “Dynamite” and “Butter.” On the Billboard 200, the group has scored six No. 1 titles in just five years.

Watch the Beyond The Story trailer below.