BTS Tease ‘Among Us’ BT21 Collaboration

BTS are teasing an upcoming collab with the wildly popular multiplayer social deduction game Among Us as part of their BT21 project, a long-running partnership with LINE FRIENDS that has birthed animated versions of all seven of the K-pop superstar group’s members.

The event will feature the animated animal designs created by the septet, which have appeared in a series of oddball videos. According the the trailer for the Among Us event, the characters will not feature in-game, but will be revealed when the “limited edition” project launches on Nov. 25. Among Us is available on major gaming platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, XBox, Android, iOS and PC.

As expected, ARMY could not handle the merging of universes, with many tweeting out their excitement, with one writing, “Something is a little bit sus… bt21 among us. Now that’s a collaboration I thought would never happen,” while another calmly said, “WAIT WHAAATTT !?!??!?!?!?! IS THIS REALLL BT21 AMONG US !?!?!?!??!”

In the 30-second teaser, the eight BT21 characters are hanging out in their living room, texting and resting, until a red alert alarm goes off and they are magically transported out one-by-one and end up floating around in outer space. And though, again, the characters are not “in-game,” the clip ends with a picture of Among Us workers in custom BT21 skins.

The gaming link-up is the latest example of music stars beaming into the virtual gaming sphere, coming in the heels of this week’s announcement that Ed Sheeran will be performing in the Pokémon Go universe and Travis Scott’s Fortnite show earlier this year.

BTS will take the stage with Coldplay at Sunday’s (Nov. 21) American Music Awards, where they will perform their collab “My Universe”; BTS will also be joined by Megan Thee Stallion for a run through their “Butter” remix on the show.

Check out the trailer and tweets about the Among Us collab below.

