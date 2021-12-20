BTS Teases ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’ Project With Mysterious CCTV Live Footage: Watch

BTS is starting to dabble in new forms of storytelling for their fans. On Monday (Dec. 20), 34 minutes of live CCTV video of the group’s seven members — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — was uploaded to the official BTS YouTube channel. But unlike a music video or a vlog, the video in question followed the Bangtan Boys through CCTV footage to promote their upcoming 7FATES: CHAKHO project.

In the footage, each member of the group leisurely wanders in various spaces, such as bedrooms, dance practice rooms and hallways. The septet appears in the CCTV footage, but everyone mysteriously vanishes without a trace and leaves behind shimmering green particles where they once were throughout the video.

“Where did everyone go?” the video’s description reads, with links to all of the 7FATES social pages.

Ahead of the CCTV footage, BTS released a short film Dec. 19 with wistful instrumentals that featured the guys in a dark setting reaching out for a guiding, bright light. By the end of the video, RM is left holding the bright light, which explodes as all seven members are featured in the final scene and “7FATES” appears above them.

In November, BTS’ label, HYBE, announced plans to release original stories through Korean social platform Navier Webtoon. 7 FATES: CHAKHO with BTS will be released in 10 countries on Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. ET. Concept and group photos, posters and an official teaser for the project will arrive between Jan. 2 through Jan. 14.

Watch the teaser videos below.