BTS Kick Off Goal of the Century World Cup Campaign With Rocking ‘Yet to Come’ Remix

BTS may be on a break, but that doesn’t mean they’re not getting hyped for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar in November. To get Army pumped up, they released a video for the guitar-plus British rock remix of the Proof track “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” on Friday (Sept. 23), which includes some new sports-themed lyrics.

The additions to the re-dubbed “Yet to Come (Hyundai Ver.)” are apt, since the anthem will serve as the “Goal of the Century” campaign song sponsored by the car company. “As one of the most influential global artists in the world, BTS and their music greatly influence our society to develop in a positive direction,” said Hyundai Motor Company president/CEO Jaehoon Chang in a statement. “Through the World Cup campaign with BTS, we hope to create an opportunity for people all over the world to unite towards one goal of sustainability and cheer each other up.”

Among the new lyrics are: “We’re going straight to the stars, they never thought we’d make it this far. Now the vision is clear, the Goal of the Century is here,” which Suga and J-Hope sing from atop buildings amid shots of children below playing soccer and families crowding around TVs to watch the football tournament.

In conjunction with the motivational video, Hyundai will launch the #TeamCentury12 TikTok challenge on Oct. 1 here, which will invite fans to show off their best version of a dance move with some “shoulder-to-shoulder action.” Back in June, “Yet to Come” soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, becoming the group’s record-extending sixth leader on the list.

Earlier this week, the Bangtan Boys gave the first look at their animated avatars in a teaser for their collaboration with the Cookie Run: Kingdom video game. The trailer shows several themed cookies picking up Cookie Run‘s version of a BTS light stick and gathering at an outdoor concert venue, where the cookie counterparts of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — blacked out but holding their light sticks onstage — dance and perform for the audience for their in-game concert.

Watch the “Yet to Come” video below.