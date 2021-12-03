BTS Tease 2022 Seoul Dates, Drop ‘Butter’ Holiday Remix

After rocking Los Angeles with a series of sold-out shows, BTS are planning to hit the stage again in their native South Korea next year. Early Friday morning (Dec. 3) they tweeted, “See you in Seoul, MARCH 2022,” along with the #PTD_ON_STAGE-SEOUL, a reference to title of their current Permission to Dance live shows.

The recent series of shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium have featured surprise guest performers including Megan Thee Stallion and Coldplay’s Chris Martin. At a press conference earlier this week they said they were excited to be on stage again after a two-year forced hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re all very excited about this [and we] hope that this will be the first of a series to see our ARMY and hold concerts,” Jin said. “We’re hoping to do more concerts around the world and are planning for more concerts in Korea — after this one we have one [concert] in the plan.”

And, because they’re in the giving mood, the K-pop superstar septet dropped another surprise gift for ARMY on Friday morning when they released the bell jingling Holiday Remix of their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash “Butter,” which rode the top of the charts for 10 weeks earlier this year and helped earn them an artist of the year honor at the recent 2021 American Music Awards; the track also nabbed them a best pop duo/group performance Grammy nomination last month.

Listen to the “Butter” remix and see the Seoul announcement below.