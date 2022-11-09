Bruno Mars Doubles-Down on Las Vegas With 10 More Solo Residency Dates

Bruno Mars is not ready to leave Las Vegas. After previously announcing a pair of New Year’s Eve shows at the Dolby Live at Park MGM Grand on Dec. 30 and 31, the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter has added 10 more gigs to his solo run in January and February.

Explore Explore Bruno Mars See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Tickets are on sale now for the shows, which will take place on Jan. 25, 27 and 28 as well as Feb. 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, 11 and 14. The gigs with his Hooligans band follow on the heels of this summer’s Vegas residency by Mars’ Silk Sonic side project with Anderson .Paak at the MGM. The New Year’s Eve and early 2023 shows will be the first time that Mars has hit the stage for a proper fun of solo gigs in the U.S., since Silk Sonic released their debut single “Leave the Door Open” last year.

His last solo album was 24K Magic, released in 2016. The multi-platinum album spawned singles such as “That’s What I Like,” “Finesse,” “Versace on the Floor” and the title track. Mars recently wrapped a stadium/arena tour of Australia and Japan that included him officially opening the new Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

One place you probably won’t find Mars is at next year’s 65th annual Grammy Awards, after the singer announced last month that he was choosing to sit out this year’s ceremony after opting to not submit Silk Sonic’s acclaimed debut, An Evening With Silk Sonic, for Grammy consideration.

“Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to first single ‘Leave the Door Open.’ Everything else was just icing on the cake,” Mars — who has won 15 Grammys on 31 nominations to date — said of the retro soul track that won four Grammy awards in April: song of the year, record of the year, best R&B song and best R&B performance. The album was released in November 2021, which would have made it eligible for nominations at the 2023 ceremony.

“We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once, but twice — and awarding us at last year’s ceremony. We’d be crazy to ask for anything more,” he said of the duo’s spirited performance at this year’s show of “777” and “Hot Music” and a run-through of “Leave the Door Open” for the 2021 broadcast. “Thank you to everyone that supported this project and championed for it. We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year. We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic Thrive.”