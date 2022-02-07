×
Britney Spears Reposts Workout Video With a ‘F— You’ Message to Haters

Britney Spears won't let haters of her fitness journey get her down.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears performs at the 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 on December 02, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/GI for iHeartMedia

The star took to Instagram on Monday (Feb. 7) to repost a video of herself working out in the gym in a bright yellow sports bra and black shorts. The one-minute clip finds the singer on the treadmill, lifting weights, doing yoga and more the tune of the TikTok-viral remix of her 2003 hit “Toxic” and Ginuwine‘s “Pony.”

“So I wanted to repost this because damn !!! Y’all comments are so NICE,” Spears captioned the post. “I might as well serve up another round of this video with my voice on it … I mean why not ???”

She continued by clapping back at the critics who called her out for “sweating and not looking perfect” with a subtle secondary jab to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears‘ controversial memoir. “I might gain some empathy for myself and say the THE THINGS I SHOULD HAVE SAID,” she wrote. “First, F— YOU and what’s with the BIG LETTER TALK ??? YOU THINK YOU’RE IMPORTANT !!! AGAIN F— YOU … And if that’s too offensive, take it with a grain of salt [salt emoji] and sprinkle it over your a–es because you people are so cruel you might need some cleansing !!!! Pssss KEEP SMILING [smiley face emoji].”

Britney’s been oozing body confidence over the past few weeks, as she recently shared a number of sizzling bikini photos while vacationing in Maui, Hawaii, with fiancé Sam Asghari.

In one video, the 40-year-old singer is seen relaxing on a balcony in a yellow bikini while enjoying the sunshine. The camera then pans out over the picturesque location and shows the palm trees, white sand and the Pacific Ocean. See it here.

