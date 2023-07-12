Britney Spears Says She Worked Really Hard on Her ‘Woman in Me’ Memoir: ‘So You Guys Better Like It’

The title of Britney Spears‘ hit 2013 single “Work Bitch” isn’t just a provocative call-to-arms. For the pop superstar it is also a personal mantra that could serve as the subtitle to her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me.

“My book is coming out very, very soon. I worked my ass off for this book,” she told fans in a video posted on Tuesday night (July 11), just hours after the memoir was announced. “I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. If you don’t like it, that’s fine too.” Either way, she added cheekily, “I’m going to Bermuda, Bahama, come on pretty mama, Miyago, Machigo, baby why don’t we go,” she said before running out of sight after, kind of, singing the refrain from the Beach Boys’ beloved 1988 late-period hit single “Kokomo.”

Sliding back into frame wearing a pair of white sunglasses and continuing with the gibberish lyrics, she sang, “Koko, koko, masasees,” before a voice off camera said, “too much, too much.”

Fans are likely hoping for much more after Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery Books announced an Oct. 24 release date for the anticipated tell-all, which was described as a “brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith and hope.” The cover features a picture of a topless Spears, 41, wearing silver pants, with her arms covering her breasts.

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Gallery Books senior VP and publisher Jennifer Bergstrom said in a statement shared with Billboard. “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

In a second, close-up video, Spears again relayed that she just finished writing the book and repeated her playful warning about liking it, as well as some more made-up “Kokomo” lyrics. She also posted the official book teaser trailer, which reads, “It’s coming… My story… On my terms… At last… Are you ready?”

The announcement got a thumbs-up from the Black Eyed Peas’ Will.i.am, who tweeted, “Congrats @britneyspears… I can’t wait to read your book… i know it’s going to inspire so many people… I’m #inspired already…”

The writing in The Woman in Me is described as having “remarkable candor and humor” in a “groundbreaking book” that “illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last.”

Watch Spears’ book promo below.