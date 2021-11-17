Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Thinking About Having Another Baby’ With Fiancé Sam Asghari

Looks like Britney Spears wants to have a baby one more time.

The 39-year-old pop superstar made her wish known on Tuesday when she posted a black-and-white Instagram photo of a baby standing on their tippy toes. “I’m thinking about having another baby !!! I wonder if this one is a girl … she’s on her toes reaching for something … that’s for sure!!!!⁣” Spears captioned the photo.

Her fiancé, personal trainer Sam Asghari, seemed to second the motion, commenting, “I hope she has great calves like that! That genetic wouldn’t be coming from me #chickenleg.”

The two joked about having a little girl together in late September when Asghari captured the faux mother-daughter duo bopping their heads from side to side in matching baby pink outfits. “Exclusive! We had a baby,” he captioned the first video on his Instagram Story with crying-laughing emojis. “What should we name her?” In another clip, the engaged couple praised their pretend child for her dance moves and where she got them from. “She’s talented, got that choreography down,” he said before Spears jokingly chimed in with, “She’s a natural like her mama.”

Now that the court-ordered conservatorship that controlled Spears’ life and career for more than 13 years has come to an end, having more children is a real possibility for the pop star. She previously told Judge Brenda Penny in a harrowing hearing on June 23 that the team in charge of her conservatorship were directly hindering her chances of having another baby.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant,” Spears said during her emotional testimony. “I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have anymore children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good.”

Spears already has two sons — Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15 — with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

See her Instagram post below.