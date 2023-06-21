Britney Spears Visited Sister Jamie Lynn on ‘Zoey 102’ Set: ‘I’ve Missed You Guys So Much’

Britney Spears celebrated another family reunion on Tuesday (June 20) when she shared with her followers that she had recently spent time with formerly estranged younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

“It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family 😌 !!!,” Spears wrote of what sounds like a pop-in on her sibling’s in-process shoot on the Paramount+ reboot film Zoey 102.

The news came along with a vacation video in which Spears — wearing a pink bikini — danced on a boat and dove into the ocean while on vacation with husband Sam Asghari. The 41-year-old singer said it was the couple’s first vacation in a year, with both clearly enjoying the R&R.

“I’m so so blessed and l’m gonna play the queen of hearts now 😜 !!! Normally that’s Spanish right mamma 😏 !!! Should I do French from now on ??? Latin ??? Portuguese or German ???,” Britney added, before joking, “Nahh I dunno 🤷🏼‍♀️ because I don’t speak English 😂😂😂 !!”

The good news about Britney and Jamie Lynn’s get together came less than a month after Brit celebrated a reunion with their mom, Lynne, ending their long estrangement. “My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out… but time heals all wounds!!!,” wrote Spears in the update in May.

The detente between the sisters is welcomed news after Jamie Lynn seemed to fan the flames of their on-and-off relationship with some of the revelations in her 2022 memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

