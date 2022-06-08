×
Britney Spears Reminisces About Meeting a 15-Year-Old Justin Bieber: ‘You’re a Timeless Genius’

The singer's latest dance video is a throwback to that one time the bonded backstage.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears attends Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, Calif. Matt Winkelmeyer/GI

Britney Spears meets other celebs all the time, but on Tuesday (June 7) the singer recalled one encounter that for some reason really stuck in her mind. “@justinbieber I remember when you visited me in my dressing room on tour and your beautiful little mamma walked in and said ‘do you know where a tanning bed is?,'” the singer wrote alongside her latest Instagram dancing video in which she reminisced about meeting a young Justin Bieber.

Britney Spears

Justin Bieber

“You were 15 and you were adorable! Thank you for your music … you’re a little devil now 😈😈😈 I know because I have boys … but you’re a timeless genius and I will always dance to your music!!!,” she continued, along with three dancing emoji in the clip where the 40-year-old spins, does jazz hands and flips her hair to the Ed Sheeran/Bieber bop “I Don’t Care” while rocking a red crop top and tiny blue and white shorts.

Last week, Brit’s fiancé, Sam Asghari, opened up in an interview about the singer’s recent miscarriage and how the couple have been coping in light of the loss. Spears had first revealed her pregnancy loss May 14 in a joint statement shared on Instagram. While they noted that they will continue their attempt to expand their family, Asghari told the magazine that miscarrying is “just part of life.” He added, “I do want to be a young father. … That’s just the joy of life, I think, is procreation. And that’s just a next step.”

Though the loss has been difficult for the personal trainer/actor and the pop star, he said they’re both trying to keep a good attitude despite the sadness that comes with losing a pregnancy.

“We’re positive about it,” Asghari explained. “It’s something that happens to a lot of people. And one beautiful thing that I heard was when the baby’s ready, it’ll come. So that was a beautiful thing somebody had said was, it’s a common process and the female body is just so amazing, and just the human body in general is so beautiful that it heals itself. And that when the baby’s ready it’ll be the right time.”

Check out Britney’s video below.

