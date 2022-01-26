Britney Spears Says Restrictive Rules During Vegas Residency Included No Spa, No Tea, No Bare Legs

Despite battling what she said was a “small bug” while sunbathing on a vacation in Maui with fiancé Sam Asghari, Britney Spears found time on Tuesday (Jan. 25) to spill some more behind-the-scenes tea about what her life was like during her 13-year conservatorship.

The knowledge was dropped alongside an Instagram video in which a smiling Britney sways side-to-side to Dire Straits’ 1985 hit “Money For Nothing” in a sun-filled hotel room while rocking white sunglasses and a pink bathing suit with nude, cut-out panels. “When I used to do shows I had to wear two layers of tights every night … the one night I cheated and said NO and didn’t cover my legs, I swear I danced and moved waaay faster with nothing on them,” she wrote.

“This bathing suit is actually expensive !!! It kind of looks like a costume but it’s cool to see my legs raw, she wrote before diving into a story about what she said were some very strict rules she had to follow during her nearly four-year Piece of Me Las Vegas residency; the 248-show run took place while Spears was under the restrictive conservatorship a judge ended last year, during which her estranged father and a team of lawyers tightly controlled her personal and professional life.

“People don’t know this but when I did Vegas, I was never allowed to go to the spa… they didn’t want me having coffee or tea so my friends from home would show up going to the spas drinking champagne,” she lamented. “No lie and I was the loser working and entertaining them at night … doesn’t sound like a good deal to me either !!!!”

She ended the caption by noting that on a “beautiful day” in Maui she wanted to check in to “remind them all that being treated like an equal individual doesn’t require much … just RESPECT.” The note ended on a somewhat ominous note, in which Spears wondered, “Psss are we going to war???”

In her earlier bathing beauty video, Britney said that despite the sickness — which she explained she’s been battling for about a month — she starts to feel better when she dances and is thankful she can go on vacation in such a beautiful part of the world. “Maui is absolutely pure magic…Thank you dear Jesus for this magical place,” she wrote.

