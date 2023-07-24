Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ Hits One Billion Streams on Spotify

Britney Spears is officially the member of the Spotify Billions club. The singer scored her first billion-streaming song on the service on Sunday (July 23) when her beloved 2003 banger “Toxic” reached a billie.

This would normally be the spot where we refer to Spears’ latest post on her Instagram account, but Brit deleted her Insta again over the weekend, shortly after the release of her new single with will.i.am, “Mind Your Business.”

The page went dark on Saturday and remained offline on Monday (July 24) in the latest example of Spears, 41, shutting down her social media accounts with no warning; in the past they have typically come back on-line within days, or weeks. The stealth mode came just as Spears released her first new music since last year’s hit collab with Elton John on “Hold Me Closer”; before that Spears’ most recent release was her 2016 album Glory.

The third collaboration between Brit and the Black Eyed Peas rapper/producer is a bouncy club track with a minimal beat that seems to be a broadside against those that can’t stop sticking their noses into Spears’ private life with the no-reading-between-the-lines refrain, “Mind your business b—h.”

The song dropped with just one day’s notice, more than a decade after the pair first worked together on the 2012 single “Scream & Shout.” The song also reprises the iconic phrase from “Scream & Shout” in which Will says the tagline, “You are now rockin’ with Will.i.am and Britney, b—h.”

While Spears has not announced a new album to go with the seemingly one-off single, she did recently confirm the upcoming release of her memoir, The Woman in Me, which is due out on Oct. 24.

Listen to “Mind Your Business” below.