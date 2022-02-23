Britney Spears Threatens to Sue Tri Star, Calls Out Former Business Manager Lou Taylor & Robin Greenhill

Britney Spears has officially taken aim at her former business management firm, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment.

In a new Instagram post shared on Wednesday (Feb. 23), the pop star said that before “they sent me away” to a treatment facility, Tri Star brought her into their offices. “The swanky suited up bitches … SO NICE with their “We are here to make you feel SPECIAL” [thumbs up emoji] !!!!” she wrote, before specifically naming her former business managers. “I had lunch with Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill … they said ‘Britney, look at your picture on the wall!’ With a huge black and white framed picture in the hall of their office !!!!! Kate Beckinsale was there too !!!!! They sucked up to me and ‘made me feel special’ … RIGHT …. Ha those same b—-es killed me a week later !!!!”

She went on to say that her father Jamie Spears “worshipped” Taylor and Greenhill and “would have done anything they asked of him.”

“Nobody else would have lived through what they did to me !!!” Spears concluded. “I lived through all of if and I remember all of it !!!! I will sue the s— out of Tri Star !!!! Psss they got away with all of it and I’m here to warn them every day of my precious life !!!!”

The alleged wrongdoings of Taylor and Tri Star has been analyzed through various documentaries on Spears’ conservatorship and the #FreeBritney movement. Netflix’s Britney vs Spears, for example, explored allegations that Taylor was involved in the onset of the 2008 conservatorship.

In response to Spears’ claims, attorney for TriStar Charles Harder said in a statement to Billboard, “These claims are entirely false as well as highly offensive, damaging and unacceptable.”

Britney followed up her Instagram post with another photo — this one of a shoe overflowing with flowers — calling out her sister Jamie Lynn. “I’m sorry I called you scum but why did you lie about when I went home ??? It’s like you’re going out of your way to lie about me and make me look bad [heartbroken emoji] !!! And if I wasn’t your sister I would believe everything you’re saying in your interviews … you’re actually believable !!! It’s scary !!!”

The “Piece of Me” singer then added, in part, how Jamie Lynn wouldn’t let her sister hold her baby.”Momma’s mouth dropped because you would never say anything … you would just yank her out of my arms !!!!” she wrote. “You acted like you owned that household and I’m sorry you were too much … I know dad has taken a back seat because he doesn’t do the conservatorship anymore so I guess you’re feeling that your little sassy a– can boss them around, but I’m here as your older sister to keep it real with you and put you in your place !!!”

“You have the right to tell your story but honestly the timing … right when people are just counting down the the seconds until I do something wrong, you come out and literally say hurtful things about me lying … that’s being so unsupportive and it’s kind of insane … I’m honestly wondering if this is all a joke and you’re testing me because this is so far from you it’s not even funny,” she wrote.

