Britney Spears Thanks Versace For Wedding Dress and Making Her Feel Like a ‘Real-Life Princess’

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Britney Spears thanked fashion house Versace for making the elegant, intricate white dress she wore for her wedding to Sam Asghari last weekend. The elegant, floor-length gown with a high-thigh slit, satin-edged veil and matching white choker comes to life in a video the singer posted on Wednesday night (June 15) that chronicles the making of the dress.

“Over 700 hand stitches went into tailoring and crafting my dress,” Spears wrote in the caption about the dress that had a 10-foot train, plunging neckline and off-the-shoulder sleeves. “A huge thank you to the @Versace team for making me a real-life princess!!!,” she added along with dress and princess emoji.

In the accompanying 30-second clip (entitled “Versace for Britney Spears”) set to a dramatic classical score, we see a designer sketching out the dress, followed by close-up shots of manicured fingers hand-stitching the details on the veil and testing the pearl buttons on the back of the bodice. The whole thing is carefully placed on a mannequin as the straps of the gown are sewn finished and more pearls are added to the matching gloves.

Spears, 40, and personal trainer/actor Asghari, 28, were married in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles at Brit’s home in Thousand Oaks. Versace chief creative officer, Donatella Versace — who was among the A-listers at the event along with Madonna, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore — had earlier confirmed that her team worked on the singer’s dress, as well as Sam’s tuxedo.

“The most beautiful newlyweds ♥️ Since we first met, Britney has always had a very special place in my heart. Seeing her free, happy, and now getting married puts a smile on my face,” Versace wrote alongside a pic of the happy, elegant couple. “Designing Britney and Sam’s wedding outfits came naturally to me. A tremendous amount of love was poured into every detail. Together with our Atelier, we created a gown and tuxedo that exudes elegance and glamour. They look just perfect together!”

Spears has shared a behind-the-scenes video of the blessed event, which she captioned “fairytales are real,” as well as her “Like a Virgin” dance with Madonna and a thank you to her famous girlfriends for attending her “spectacular” event.

