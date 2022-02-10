Britney Spears Teases ‘What’s To Come’ While Strutting to ‘Get Naked’ in Dance Studio Video

Britney Spears is on fire in her latest dance video. The pop legend posted a brief clip on Wednesday (Feb. 9) in which she shimmies to the Blackout song “Get Naked (I Got a Plan),” reaching back to the sensuous grooves from her 2007 release while promising that her first new music in five years is on the horizon.

“This is 13 seconds of me in heels [heel emoji] before I dyed my hair purple [purple heart emoji],” she wrote. “This is a tease [purple devil face] of what’s to come!!!! My song ‘Get Naked.’ [earphone emoji]!!! Hope you guys are having a great day!!!!!” The singer also noted that she didn’t do her hair or make-up for the clip. “Just PLAYING around folks!!!!” she said.

In the video Spears rocks a red bikini top and matching high-waisted, strappy thong with black heels as she gyrates on a barre in an empty dance studio before strutting to the camera for a slow spin to show off the outfit’s spare back.

At press time no information was available on what would be the singer’s first official new single since 2016’s “Slumber Party” with Tinashe. The fan-favorite “Mood Ring” was included in a 2020 re-issue of 2016’s Glory album, which also featured another resurfaced track, “Swimming in the Stars.” The as-yet-untitled single would be Britney’s first new music since a judge ended her 13-year conservatorship in 2021.

The singer’s latest post got plenty of props from her famous friends and admirers, including Paris Hilton, who commented, “So hot!!!” followed by a series of fire emoji, Heidi Montag (“Get it Brit!”), actresses Chloe Grace Moretz and Lily James (four fire emoji), Jessie James Decker (“1, 2, 3 …. [fire emoji) and Jersey Shore‘s Snooki (“Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh”), among others.

Watch Britney’s video below.