Britney Spears Belts Her Heart Out, Teases ‘New Song in the Works’ in New Video

Britney Spears is ready to be her own cheerleader — and make some new music.

In a new Instagram video posted late Wednesday (Dec. 22), the pop superstar films herself in front of a bathroom mirror while belting out some sky-high notes and finishing with a soulful low run.

“I just realized this today guys … after what my family tried to do to me three years ago … I needed to be my own cheerleader !!!!” she wrote in the caption. “God knows they weren’t …so I just read up on my self and this is what I found.”

Explore Explore Britney Spears See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Spears goes on to quote her RCA Records artist bio, which reads in part: “Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide. In the U.S. alone, she has sold more than 70 million albums, singles and songs, according to Nielsen Music.⁣”

Spears says she’s finally realizing just how successful she’s been in her music career. “I’m not auditioning for anything !!!! I’m reminding myself and the world of who I am !!!!” the caption continues. “Yes … I will be my own cheerleader … why ???? I’m here to remind my white ‘classy’ family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget !!!!⁣”

And that’s not all: For the first time since the #FreeBritney movement put a spotlight on the star’s controversial and now-scrapped 13-year conservatorship, Spears says she’s working on new music.

“Pssss new song in the works,” she writes. “I’m gonna let you know what I mean 😉 !!!!!”

Spears hasn’t released a new album since 2016’s Glory. And as her lawyer Mathew Rosengart said outside the courthouse on Nov. 12, the day her conservatorship ended, Spears’ future in music is finally in her own hands. “What’s next for Britney –– and this is the first time that this could be said for about a decade –– is up to one person: Britney.”

See the new video below: