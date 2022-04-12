Britney Spears Shows Off Her ‘Small Belly’ After Pregnancy Announcement

Just one day after Britney Spears revealed that she’s expecting a child with her longtime partner Sam Asghari, the pop star is taking advantage of the fact that she still fits into her favorite clothes.

Spears uploaded a one-minute video to Instagram on Tuesday (April 12), showing off a number of outfits, including various crop tops, low-rise pants, skirts, dresses and more — all complete with a red choker necklace. “So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing,” she said of her growing baby bump, before adding, “I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants fit … Well barely !!!”

Earlier in the week, Spears shared in an Instagram post that she took a pregnancy test after she noticed some weight gain following her trip to Maui, Hawaii — and it ended up being positive. “I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have,” she wrote. “It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love !!!”

Spears has two sons — 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jaden — whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, and the upcoming bundle of joy will be Asghari’s first child. The “Piece of Me” singer and Asghari have been romantically linked since meeting on the set of Spears’ 2016 “Slumber Party” music video. The couple got engaged in September 2021.