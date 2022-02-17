Britney Spears Throws It Back to Her 2001 Super Bowl Performance With Aerosmith & *NSYNC

Britney Spears celebrated Throwback Thursday on Feb. 17, when she took to Instagram to share a clip from her 2001 Super Bowl performance.

When the Baltimore Ravens and the New York Giants faced off at the start of the new millennium, Spears took part in the “Kings of Rock and Pop” halftime show, headlined by Aerosmith and *NSYNC. The “Toxic” singer, Nelly and Mary J. Blige joined the group as special guests for the medley.

Spears uploaded a one-minute snippet of the performance, in which she’s seen rocking out with Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler for the band’s 1986 Run-D.M.C collaboration, “Walk This Way,” before joining her then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and his *NSYNC bandmate Chris Kirkpatrick for the song’s next verse.

She captioned the video with three rose emojis, a common theme in Spears’ Instagram captions. See her post here.

Earlier in the week, the pop star showed her appreciation for Eminem‘s performance at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. “Wow !!! @Eminem last night at the Super Bowl … he should have had way more time …,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the rapper performing his 2002 hit “Lose Yourself.” “He was everything to me when I was younger and it was so weird in the first two seconds I saw him on stage last night I felt like I was 17 again !!! It’s honestly kinda scary how certain artists and music can do that … we are so lucky to live in a world where music can give us hope … identity … acceptance …and love.”

See her post here.