Britney Spears Says Selena Gomez’s Tattoo ‘Inspired’ Her to Want Another

Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, "Britney: Domination" at Park MGM on October 18, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Britney Spears is thinking of getting some new ink, all thanks to Selena Gomez.

The “Circus” singer took to Instagram on Thursday (Mar. 31) to share a photo of her fellow pop star’s latest tattoo, a watercolor rose dripping down her back. “I’m not really into tattoos but dear God … how beautiful is this ????” Spears captioned the snap. “@selenagomez has inspired me to get another one.”

Spears already has a number of tattoos, including one on her lower back that is often visible in the dancing videos she frequently shares on Instagram. Gomez, upon seeing the sweet shout out, commented, “I love you forever and always.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Britney Spears Selena Gomez See latest videos, charts and news

The “Baila Conmigo” singer stopped by Live With Kelly and Ryan earlier this year to reveal the inspiration behind her latest body art. “It means a couple of different things,” she explained. “Me and Cara [Delevingne], one of my best friends that I’ve known for — I was maybe 16 when I met her — she calls me ‘Rosebud.’ So, it’s a nickname and I’ve always wanted a rose. Now, I got one and I love it.”

“I have, actually, multiple tattoos with people who have honestly left a significant mark on my life,” she added. “I have one with Julia Micheals, my mom and my best friends.”

She went on to shout out popular NYC-based tattoo artist Bang Bang, who does all her pieces. When Gomez got her new ink, Bang Bang shared the stunning work on his Instagram page, thanking her “for always being wonderful.”