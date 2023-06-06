Britney Spears Posts Pic of ‘First Love’ Son Sean Preston

Britney Spears paid tribute to her eldest son, Sean Preston, in a sweet Instagram post on Monday (June 5) in which she referred to her 17-year-old first born as “my first love!!!” In the snap, Sean is standing in a neutral-colored room and smiling slightly while wearing a white button-down shirt.

The post came just a few days after Spears shared a throwback pic of her younger son, Jayden James, 16, from when he was a toddler. In that picture, Spears is carrying the boy in her arms as they cross the street.

Brit shares the two boys with her ex, Kevin Federline, whose lawyer recently told People that the one-time Spears back-up dancer is moving the kids to Hawaii to live with him there. His attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, said that Spears has “consented” to allowing Sean and Jayden to live on the island with Federline. “It’s an opportunity for Kevin and his wife, and the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope,” Kaplan reportedly said; Entertainment Tonight reported that in a May 31-dated letter Spears’ attorney wrote to Kaplan that Spears doesn’t plan to stand in the way of the move.

In addition to Jayden and Sean, Federline will reportedly move to Hawaii with wife Victoria Prince and their two children — Peyton, 8, and Jordan, 11. People reported that Prince has a new job opportunity at a Hawaiian university. Sean will graduate from high school just before the move, while Jayden is expected to finish out his final year of high school remotely.

See Spears’ post below.