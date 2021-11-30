Britney Spears Toasts to Finally Being On ‘Right Medication,’ Says ‘It Feels Good to Just BE HERE’

Britney Spears was in the mood to celebrate the long-sought end of her conservatorship on Monday (Nov. 29). The singer, whose 13-year court-ordered arrangement ended earlier this month after her father Jamie Spears was removed as the controller of her estate, excitedly detailed her newfound freedom in a glowing Instagram post in which she revealed that she feels like she’s finally on the right mix of medications.

“That beautiful … nice … and warm f—ing fuzzy feeling when you’ve been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose and it’s finally here !!!!,” Spears, 39, wrote alongside a photo of a glowing hearth decorated for the holidays. “Lighting my candles sure is a joy folks!!! And you might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty damn powerful ESPECIALLY when you’re on the right medication just a month ago !!!!”

Though the pop star is finally free of the arrangement that found her father and a co-conservator handling all her personal and financial issues, Spears and her attorney Mathew Rosengart have said they plan to investigate abuse and financial mismanagement she alleges occurred during the conservatorship and hold her father and others accountable for any wrongdoing they discover.

“Damn I can actually pray…. it feels so good to just BE HERE !!!! I’M HERE … thanks to no doctor or conservatorship people,” she continued in Monday’s post. “Good God my friends … it’s good to BE HERE and be PRESENT !!!! Since I can actually PRAY now hopefully in just 3 months there will be a shift for me … I mean who knows …”

And though Spears did not elaborate on what “shift” she was referring to, she did make a sly joke about the very important person who deserves the kudos for her newfound freedom. “I’m not gonna thank anyone I’m gonna pull a @snoopdogg and say I thank ME for believing in ME 🙋🏼‍♀️💖🎉 !!!!! Let’s watch watch watch some TV folks.”

In a separate post, Spears busted out some more of her signature dance moves and did a deep dive into the diet she is on after her Thanksgiving chow down. “I wanted to feel graceful yesterday …. I’m on a diet for a while …. after gobble gobble day !!!! So excited for the New Year!!!! Are you guys ??? I wanna talk about fasting !!!” she wrote.

Spears’ most recent album was 2016’s Glory, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart. She ended her nearly five-year “Piece of Me” Las Vegas residency in Dec. 2017 and canceled a planned second residency slated to kick off in Jan. 2019, “Britney: Domination,” amid reports that her father was battling health issues.

