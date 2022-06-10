Britney Spears’ Wedding Reception Included a Recreation of 2003 VMAs Kiss with Madonna

Something old, something new, something borrowed, something to talk about. Britney Spears gave the guests at her wedding to Sam Asghari on Thursday night (June 9) a little of all four when she recreated her legendary kiss with Madonna from the 2003 MTV VMAs during the reception.

Pictures of the lip lock repeat revealed Spears, 40, in a low-cut, fringe-sleeved red minidress leaning in to touch lips with the 63-year-old pop icon, who smooched back while wearing a brightly colored wrap dress. The kiss was a call back to the time the pair surprised the crowd at the VMAs nearly 20 years ago when they swapped spit while performing Madonna’s “Hollywood” with Christina Aguilera, who also puckered up with Madge.

The osculation was not totally out of the question, since earlier this year when asked during an Instagram Live if she would want to tour with Brit or remake the kiss, Madonna responded, “Hell yeah!” At the time, though, Madonna wasn’t sure if Spears would “be into” the idea, though judging by images of Thursday night’s party peck Brit was, in fact, totally into it.

Madonna wasn’t the only bold name who made the scene for the small wedding, whose guest list also included Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez and Donatella Versace. People reported that the couple were married in front of 60 guests in Los Angeles and that Spears walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

The pop star and the personal trainer — who announced their engagement in September — had previously teased details ahead of their wedding ceremony. On May 8, the “Toxic” singer shared a photo of the veil to accompany the wedding gown in a picture posted to her Instagram account. “Yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress!!!” she happily declared in the post, adding a bride and female gender symbol emojis in her caption. In a since-deleted post from November, she also revealed that designer Versace was making her wedding gown.

Spears and Asghari’s wedding — the singer’s third and the personal trainer’s first — comes eight months after they announced their engagement in September. The pair met in 2016 on the set of the singer’s “Slumber Party” video. It did not, however, go off without a hitch. Spears’ first husband high school friend Jason Alexander was arrested for reportedly trying to crash the nuptials. Spears and Alexander were married for 55 hours in 2004 and he reportedly told event security that Brit had invited him and that she was his first and only wife.

Spears also married dancer Kevin Federline in 2004, with whom she shares her two sons, Jayden and Sean. The couple divorced in 2007.