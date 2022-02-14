Britney Spears Gushes Over Eminem’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Felt Like I Was 17 Again!’

Britney Spears wasn’t shy about showing her appreciation for Eminem‘s performance at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show on Monday (Feb. 14).

“Wow !!! @Eminem last night at the Super Bowl … he should have had way more time …,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the rapper launching into his 2002 classic “Lose Yourself.” “He was everything to me when I was younger and it was so weird in the first two seconds I saw him on stage last night I felt like I was 17 again !!! It’s honestly kinda scary how certain artists and music can do that … we are so lucky to live in a world where music can give us hope … identity … acceptance …and love.”

The pop icon’s fiancé Sam Asghari seemed to co-sign her love for Slim Shady in the comments section of her post, adding “Mom’s spaghetti” with a pasta emoji.

Of course, her love for Eminem isn’t Spears’ only connection to this year’s epic hip-hop showcase on the Super Bowl stage. Twenty-one years ago, she performed a star-studded rendition of “Walk This Way” at the Super Bowl XXXV halftime show as a surprise guest of Aerosmith and *NSYNC alongside Nelly and Mary J. Blige, the latter of whom lit up SoFi Stadium on Sunday with her smash hits “Family Affair” and “No More Drama” before tossing the mic to co-headliner Kendrick Lamar.

Earlier this week, the singer sent the Britney Army’s emotions into overdrive by teasing her potential return to music with a dance video set to Blackout-era fan favorite album cut “Get Naked (I Got a Plan).” One day later, she got vulnerable in a now-deleted Instagram post revealing she thought she had cancer and was secretly being subjected to treatments against her knowledge at one point during her 13-year conservatorship nightmare.

Read Britney gush over Eminem below.