Britney Spears Sensually Pole Dances to Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Closer’: Watch

Britney Spears is putting her dance skills to the test with a brand new apparatus. On Sunday (Aug. 13), the “…Baby One More Time” hitmaker revealed that she recently purchased a hot pink dancer pole, and put it to work in a video posted to her Instagram.

The clip finds the 41-year old donning a two-piece, leopard print bikini with matching gloves and black-heeled boots, dancing to Nine Inch Nails’ grinding 1994 industrial rock single, “Closer.” Spears sensually dips and dances around the pole, occasionally using the apparatus to nail a spin or straddle as Trent Rezor’s urgent voice provides the soundtrack for her pole-formance.

“I wanna f–k you like an animal/ I wanna feel you from the inside/ I wanna f–k you like an animal/ My whole existence is flawed/ You get me closer to God,” Reznor sings, as Spears dances with reckless abandon. “Got this pole two days ago and last night was my first time on it !!!” she captioned her post.

The pole dancing video is the latest in Spears’ dance series — last week, she posted a clip of her dancing to Janet Jackson’s 1993 track, “If,” noting that she “was a little pissed” on the day she filmed the video. The week prior, she posted a video of her performing a contemporary dance to Indila’s “S.O.S.” in her living room.

The singer also recently released her latest collaboration with the Black Eyed Peas’ will.i.am, “Mind Your Business,” her second piece of new music since the end of her 13-year conservatorship and the follow-up to last year’s “Hold Me Closer” duet with Elton John.

Watch Spears’ new pole dance below.