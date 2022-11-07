Britney Spears Describes Permanent Nerve Damage to Her Body: ‘It Stings and It’s Scary’

Britney Spears revealed on Sunday (Nov. 6) that despite the slick moves in her fan-favorite dance videos she is suffering from a physical pain on an almost daily basis due to nerve damage. “I’m dancing in time now Victoria … yes … nerve damage on the right side of my body … there’s no cure except God I guess … nerve damage is caused sometimes when you don’t get enough oxygen to your brain,” she wrote alongside a clip in which she’s dancing to Foster the People’s “Pumped Up Kicks” while rocking a red crop top and black shorts.

While Spears, 40, did not specify what caused the nerve damage or what she described as a brain oxygenation issue, she did try to explain to her followers how it manifest. “Your brain literally shuts down,” she wrote of the dire consequences of not getting enough oxygen to your brain. “In that place I didn’t breathe when I was there … nerve damage causes parts of your body to go numb. I wake up like 3 times a week in bed and my hands are completely numb … nerves are tiny and it feels like pins and needles from the right side of my body it shoots up to my neck and the part that hurts the worst is my temple on my head … it stings and it’s scary … the last 3 years since I got out of that place I’ve been in a mild unconscious state … I couldn’t face it.”

The good news, Spears said, is that when she dances she doesn’t feel the pain, which might explain why she posts so many dance videos. “It’s like my mind literally goes to a place of my inner child. And although I don’t move like I use to … I truly believe my faith in it gave me strength,” she wrote. “By the grace of God I finally found a medication where I actually feel oxygen going to my brain and through my neck … my eyes are more open now and I can hold my head up correctly.”

Spears — who is one week away from the one-year anniversary of the end of her restrictive 13-year conservatorship — said hopefully that she is getting “a lot better, I can breathe … I feel smarter because well, Jesus I can breathe now … either way, I’m breathing now and I can dance in time.”

Spears and Elton John recently released a video for the Joel Corry remix of their hit collaborative single, “Hold Me Closer.”

Check out Britney’s video below.