Britney Spears Declares She’s ‘Not Scared Anymore’ While Dancing to Noga Erez’s ‘Nails’

Britney Spears was back in her happy place on Thursday (Sept. 8), dancing off her worries to one of her favorite songs and sharing an update on how she’s feeling these days. “Just being the home girl people all know me to be!!!,” she wrote alongside a should-shrug emoji as part of a post in which she ripped off some body rolls, spins and hair-flip choreo to Noga Erez’s fierce anthem “Nails.”

“No sitting in chairs for 10 hours a day 7 days a week !!!” she added. “Y’all I am not scared anymore and you know what ??? I’m not dangerous or crazy at all … classy people !!! Keep smiling y’all … keep smiling !!!”

While Spears did not provide any context for the statement about her state of mind, it came after a rough week in which the singer engaged in some long-distance back-and-forth with her teenage sons after her youngest, son Jayden, 15, spoke out in an ITV interview about his mom’s parenting and not attending her recent celb-studded wedding to longtime beau Sam Asghari.

The singer appears to be trying to move on, as evidenced by several other posts this week, including one in which she posed with Asghari, noting that Monday (Sept. 12) is the one year anniversary of the couple’s engagement. In another post from Thursday, though, Spears was a bit self-conscious, sticking her tongue out at the camera and writing, “Me trying to be sexy and s–t feeling myself on gram … but damn it actually helps with my confidence … but here’s me not on instagram !!!!! [eye-roll emoji] I’m so weird sorry [winky-face emoji] !!!”

A pair of follow-up posts included a nod to good old “Suzie Lou from Arkansas” accompanied by a fashion spread featuring five outfits and another in which she hits the dance studio to boogie to Naika’s “Sauce,” which appears to be one of her current favorite jams.

Check out Spears’ posts below.