Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Never Been More Happy in My Life’

Britney Spears is living her best life since the termination of her 13-year conservatorship in November.

In a lengthy Instagram post shared on Thursday (May 19), the pop star shared that doesn’t want to speak about the “traumatic” experiences from her conservatorship anymore. “I feel like I would entertain the people who hurt me … I do believe they would secretly like the embarrassment I would go through bringing it up 100 percent … They will no longer get the best of me and humiliate me.”

The “Circus” singer went on to reveal that she’s “never been more happy in my life,” except for the news of her recent miscarriage. “My spirit feels lighter and I genuinely laugh and smile now and my eyes are hungry for more each day,” she wrote.

Spears added that she’s sharing her mental growth for her fans to know that they’re not alone. “Trust me I KNOW if you’re going through something and you feel so distant from everything … it’s hard to confront your mind and say … oh you’re not alone … it’s easier said than done, but I need to share through it all … my subconscious knew it was gonna be ok … the spirit within me that told me to keep moving forward was all I had … it’s what I hung onto,” she assured.

She wrapped up her heartfelt message by thanking her fans for their support through the tough times. “Their hearts knew and there’s not a single day that goes by that I’m not aware of that and I’m so grateful to have my fans,” she concluded.

See her full message in the post below.