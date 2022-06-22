Britney Spears Returns to Instagram With New House Update: ‘Change Is So Great’

It’s been a week since Britney Spears posted on Instagram, her social media platform of choice, and after a few days of her profile being inactive, she’s back with a positive update for fans.

Alongside a series of bikini selfies and a video of her new husband Sam Asghari diving into a swimming pool, Spears shared that the couple moved into their new home “around the same time” as their wedding. “Not the smartest thing to do, she wrote in the caption. “Oh well it’s coming together … it’s so weird I wake up and everything is new … new pool … new kitchen … new bed … I think I’m in shock !!! Figuring out a couple of things … I definitely like being outside but I also like being inside too … my yard is sick so my dogs are in pig heaven !!! Change is so great … as my kids say … that’s fetch !!!”

Explore Explore Britney Spears See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Since I’m so uncool … yes I will keep sharing … it keeps me on track … my family has always had a way of letting me know … well I guess I have a pretty good way as well !!!” she continued. “I took a nice dip in my pool … it’s so bright and it has a nice chill spot … and a slide … I went down it 4 times already … it’s hella fast !!! I cut all my hair short and my husband just made me a steak … life is good.”

Spears and Asghari, who have been together for five years, officially tied the knot on June 9. The fairytale-like wedding — the singer’s third and the personal trainer’s first — comes eight months after they announced their engagement in September. The pair met in 2016 on the set of the singer’s “Slumber Party” video.