Britney Spears Admits She’s ‘Cried Oceans’ Over Her Sons In Touching Post on Motherhood

Britney Spears visits the Zappos.com campus in Downtown Las Vegas to celebrate her partnership with the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation (NCCF) and Zappos on February 26, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A mother’s love. Britney Spears took to Instagram on Sunday (March 13) to reflect on her relationship with her sons (and her puppy).

“My baby is getting bigger,” she wrote of her dog alongside a series of snaps of herself in a black, off-the-shoulder dress covered in hearts before comparing the subject to raising her two teenagers, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

“I will just say it just like when my boys got bigger,” she continued. “IT LITERALLY SUCKS. They [don’t] need me anymore … I’ve cried oceans for my boys and I’m not lying !!!! Hopefully one day I can show recent pics of us but in the meantime, I respect their wishes !!!! Oh well … but Sawyer … yes, he’s bigger but he will always need me and I like that !!!!”

Explore Explore Britney Spears See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The first line of the caption turned out to be a bit of a bait and switch for several of the pop star’s followers, with one admitting, “I thought this was a pregnancy announcement” while another echoed the sentiment in all caps, writing, “I TOTALLY MISREAD THAT AS A PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT.”

While Spears’ sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline are now 16 and 15, the superstar’s made no secret of the fact that she would love to add to her family with fiancé Sam Asghari now that she’s out from under the control of the conservatorship that ruled over her life for the past 13 years.

As recently as earlier this month, the “Swimming in the Stars” singer told fans she was “planning on having babies in Polynesia” during a tropical getaway to celebrate her longtime love’s 28th birthday.

In the meantime, Spears is also getting ready to birth a major project: her very first memoir, which netted a reported $15 million payday for the star following a bidding war between publishers for the sure-to-be bestselling tell-all.

Read Britney’s candid Instagram post about motherhood below.