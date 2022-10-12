Britney Spears Claims Her Mom ‘Slapped Me So Hard’ After Night of Partying With Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan

Britney Spears wonders what it would be like to slap someone in the face, since she says she’s never done that before. But in an Instagram post on Tuesday (Oct. 12), the “Hold Me Closer” singer revealed that she’s definitely been on the other end of a slap.

Cued to the infamous slap-off between Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda in 2005’s Monster-in-Law, the post centered on the first time Brit says she was slapped after a night of going hard with two of Hollywood’s then-finest partiers. “I swear I’ve never slapped anyone my whole life !!! I WOULD GIVE ANYTHING TO SEE WHAT THAT FEELS LIKE … JUST SAYING!!!,” Britney wrote about the time her mom allegedly let her know exactly what it feels like.

“The first time I ever got slapped was the one night Paris and Lindsay dropped me off at my beach house with my babies!!!,” she continued. “Kevin [Federline] left me at that point, so I had a small beach house and my mother was watching [the former couple’s sons] Jayden and Preston … yes I partied till like 4am and my mother was PISSED !!!! I walked in she looked at me and slapped me so hard that I will never forget it!!!”

Ever since that night, Spears said she’s wondered what it would feel like to give a back-hand compliment to someone’s mug. “GUESS I WILL NEVER KNOW!!!! Stay classy folks!!! This was all 15 years ago … I mean we’ve all grown up since then!!!” she said.

Since the end of her 13-year conservatorship last year, Britney has had a lot to say about her mother, Lynne Spears, including claims in a 22-minute voice recording that it was Lynne who was one of the instigators of the highly restrictive arrangement that controlled the singer’s professional and personal life until last November. At the time, Lynne Spears responded by saying that she would “never turn my back on you.” At press time it did not appear that Lynne Spears had responded to Britney’s slap story and a spokesperson had not returned Billboard‘s request for comment.

Last week, Spears went in on her family and doctors over the conservatorship, saying, “Not one mother f***ing person stood up for me.” Just days before, Lynne Spears asked for her estranged daughter’s forgiveness, saying, “I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years! I love you so much and miss you!”

The slap post came on the same day that Brit chronicled the destructive nature of the conservatorship on her self-image. “I used to feel pretty therefore I was CALM, CONTENT, NOT TRYING and then I felt like hot wild mess … and I felt so alive in my wild days !!!” she wrote in a lengthy six-post message. “It was hot … but then in the conservatorship, I felt absolutely nothing … I was sad, had no say in my looks in photoshoots, had to follow guidelines … no being a sassy pants and no speaking up.”

