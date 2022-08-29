Britney Spears’ Mom, Lynne, Responds to Singer’s 22-Minute Voice Memo: ‘I Have Tried Everything’

Lynne Spears posted an emotional response on Sunday night (Aug. 28) to daughter Britney Spears‘ claims in a 22-minute voice memo that her mom deeply hurt her by not speaking out against, or helping her get out of, the 13-year conservatorship that ruled much of the star’s young life.

Explore Explore Britney Spears See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!” Lynne Spears wrote in an Instagram post featuring a throwback photo of the smiling mother and daughter in happier days.

“Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only , eye to eye, in private.” The response came after Britney posted — and then deleted — a lengthy voice note in which she opened up about the hardships of the conservatorship, specifically calling out her mother for what she said was a lack of assistance in helping her get out of the onerous arrangement that put her father, Jamie Spears, in charge of most aspects of the star’s personal and professional life.

“I’m honestly more angry at my mom because I heard when reporters would call her at the time, and ask questions of what was going on, she would go innocently hide in the house and she wouldn’t speak up,” Britney, 40, said. “There was always like, ‘I don’t know what to say. I just don’t want to say the wrong thing. We’re praying for her.’ I feel like she could’ve gotten me a lawyer in literally two seconds … Every time I made contact with a firm, my phone was tapped and they would take my phone away from me.”

In the note, Britney said she has had offers to sit down with Oprah Winfrey and many others to tell her story for “lots and lots of money,” which she had rejected. “I had no contact in that place for so long,” she said at the end of her note. “My heart would just want to stand up in my family’s faces and scream and cry and throw a tantrum and go back in time and do exactly what I wanted to do at those times.”

See Lynne Spears’ post below.