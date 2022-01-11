Britney Spears Hints at Writing Her Memoir: ‘Shall I Start From The Beginning?’

Britney Spears attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016 in New York City.

Britney Spears’ sensational career and topsy-turvy life story could be retold by…Britney Spears.

With Jamie Lynn Spears’ currently doing the rounds of U.S. network TV to promote her forthcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said, the “Toxic” singer has apparently caught the writing bug.

Late Tuesday (Jan 11), Brit dropped a string of clues on her Instagram account, none more obvious than a picture of an old-school typewriter with the caption “Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???”

Spears has been the subject of countless features and exposes, most notably The New York Times’ 2021’s documentary Framing Britney Spears. In it, the one-time Disney star’s controversial conservatorship was brought under the microscope, as were the superfans who fueled the #FreeBritney movement and played a hand in her release from those binding legal arrangements.

Explore Explore Britney Spears See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

It’s not the first time Britney has had a memoir on her mind.

Related Trey Songz Accused of Sexual Assault by Basketball Player Dylan Gonzalez

Last October, when Jamie Lynn announced her book, Britney had a dig at her sister’s literary ambitions by way of a sly spoiler alert.

“I’m thinking of releasing a book next year,” she wrote on Insta. “But I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!! Option #1 … ‘Sh*t, I really don’t know’ Option #2 … ‘I really care what people think’ !!!!’ What do you guys think ????”

If Spears has truly turned her back on music, she ought to have ample time to work up a draft. And there’s no shortage of content.

It wasn’t long ago when Brit was the queen of pop culture. During her career, Spears snagged five No. 1s and 13 top 10s on the Billboard Hot 100, while shifting 34 million albums in the U.S. alone, according to MRC Data. The hits have stopped: she hasn’t released a new album since 2016’s Glory, hasn’t performed live since ending her four-year Britney: Piece of Me Las Vegas residency in 2017 and canceling a planned follow-up, Domination in 2019.

In recent months, Spears has called out her entire family for not supporting her throughout the 13-year conservatorship, that had her estranged father, Jamie Spears, and a group of lawyers control nearly every aspect of the celebrity’s personal and professional life.

Jamie Lynn Spears’ Things I Should Have Said is set to be released on Jan. 18, 2022 via Worthy Publishing.